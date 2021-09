BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank and the bankers' association said on Friday they would offer more support measures for debtors affected by the coronavirus pandemic, central bank deputy governor Ronadol Numnonda said.

There will be credit expansion that will help creditors with liquidity, the deputy governor said.

