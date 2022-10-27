Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai central bank chief: external factors constraints for managing baht
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai central bank chief: external factors constraints for managing baht

Thai central bank chief: external factors constraints for managing baht

FILE PHOTO: A man holds up newly unveiled twenty baht polymer banknotes at Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

27 Oct 2022 11:57AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 11:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's baht is moving in line with regional currencies, with external factor the main constraint for managing volatility, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

The baht should move in line with market forces and the Bank of Thailand will only manage to curb excessive moves in the currency, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters on Thursday.

"We don't want so see high volatility (in the baht)," said the governor. "At some periods, we need to manage to curb volatility but not to go against the market," he said.

The central bank is urging the private sector to hedge against currency risks, he added.

The baht was trading at 37.81 per dollar at 0350 GMT, having hovered around a 16-year low against the greenback. It has depreciated about 11.7 per cent against the dollar so far this year

The central bank has said it is closely monitoring the Thai currency.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.