BANGKOK : Thailand's economic engines may not be as strong as before and the country's important tourism sector may take longer to normalise, its central bank governor said on Thursday.

Factors that will be key to future growth are the digital economy and sustainability, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a business seminar, discussing the post-pandemic economy.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)