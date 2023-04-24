Logo
Business

Thai central bank chief sees economy growing at 3.6% this year
Thai central bank chief sees economy growing at 3.6% this year

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput speaks during his first briefing on the economy and monetary policy after taking office in Bangkok, Thailand October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

24 Apr 2023 11:24AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 11:32AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is still seen growing at 3.6 per cent this year, the central bank chief said on Monday, in spite of some turbulence in the first half of the year.

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters exports are seen down 7.1 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, before rising 4.2 per cent in the second half.

Recovery in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has lagged some of its regional peers but a rebound in tourism is expected to give growth a boost.

Sethaput said the country is expecting at least 28 million foreign tourist arrivals this year.

Headline inflation, which cooled to 2.83 per cent in March, is expected at 3.3 per cent in first half and 2.5 per cent in the second half. The BOT last month raised its benchmark rate by a quarter point to 1.75 per cent to curb inflationary pressures. It will next review monetary policy on May 31, when economists expect a further rate hike.

The BOT has raised its key rate by a total of 125 basis points since August, less aggressive than many of its peers.

Source: Reuters

