Thai central bank to ease rules on housing loans to support property sector
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo/File Photo

21 Oct 2021 12:29PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 12:27PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank said on Thursday it will ease rules on the issuance of housing loans to buyers, in an effort to boost a property sector struggling from the impacts of the pandemic.

Real estate sector activity was not expected to normalise until 2025, officials told a news briefing. The loan to value ratio would be increased to 100per cent from 70per cent-90per cent on new loans until the end of next year, they said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

