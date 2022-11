BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank expects the country's economy to grow 3.3 per cent this year, its deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Growth is driven by consumption and the return of tourists, said Mathee Supapongse at a business seminar on the economy, adding that the economy is expected to grow 3.8 per cent next year.

(This story has been corrected to add dropped words "next year" in paragraph 2)