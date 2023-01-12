Logo
Business

Thai central bank expects virtual banks to start operations in 2025
Business

Thai central bank expects virtual banks to start operations in 2025

Thai central bank expects virtual banks to start operations in 2025

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is seen in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

12 Jan 2023 11:39AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 11:39AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank expects virtual banks to begin operating in the second quarter of 2025, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Bank of Thailand said it plans to propose giving licences to three operators for virtual banks, but may open this up for additional applicants, Bank of Thailand senior director Wipawin Promboon told a news conference. Wipawin did not name any banks.

Virtual banks must have registered capital of at least 5 billion baht ($150.15 million), Wipawin said and that foreign operators must have a Thai partner.

($1 = 33.3000 baht)

Source: Reuters

