Thai central bank has tools ready if Omicron outbreak persists -governor

BANGKOK : Thailand's economic recovery will be fragile this year, though an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant should be managed within the first half of 2022, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

The economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels in 2023 and the Bank of Thailand has tools ready should the Omicron outbreak last longer than anticipated, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said at a briefing with reporters.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Ed Davies)