Thai central bank holds key interest rate at record low
FILE PHOTO: A man holds up a newly unveiled twenty baht polymer banknote at Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
30 Mar 2022 03:11PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 03:32PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, maintaining support for a fragile economic recovery facing global risks.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50per cent, where it has been since May 2020, for a 15th straight meeting.

All 22 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to stay on hold.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Bradley Perrett, Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

