Thai central bank holds key interest rate at record low

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, maintaining support for a fragile economic recovery facing global risks.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50per cent, where it has been since May 2020, for a 15th straight meeting.

All 22 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to stay on hold.

