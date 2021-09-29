Logo
Thai central bank holds key rate at record low, as expected
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo/File Photo

29 Sep 2021 03:44PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 03:42PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday, as widely expected, as its tourism-reliant economy recovers on the back of eased pandemic curbs.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50per cent for an 11th straight meeting after three rate reductions in 2020 to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty of 23 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to stay on hold while the others predicted a quarter-point cut.

The BOT maintained its 2021 economic growth outlook at 0.7per cent, as it had projected in August, when the restrictions were extended from July to contain the country's worst outbreak.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

