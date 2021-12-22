Logo
Thai central bank holds key rate at record low, as expected
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, August 5, 2016. To match Interview THAILAND-ECONOMY/CENBANK REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
22 Dec 2021 05:14PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 05:09PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate steady for a 13th straight meeting on Wednesday as it sought to maintain support for the pandemic-hit economy, while it slightly upgraded its growth outlook for this year.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at a record low of 0.50per cent at its final review of the year.

All 22 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to stay on hold this week.

The BOT slightly raised its 2021 economic growth forecast to 0.9per cent versus the 0.7per cent projected in September. It slightly decreased its 2022 growth estimate to 3.4per cent from 3.9per cent previously.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

