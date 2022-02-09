Thai central bank holds key rate at record low, as expected

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday (Feb 9), seeking to maintain support for a fragile recovery in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy amid efforts to revive the country's battered tourism sector.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50 per cent for a 14th straight meeting after three rate cuts in 2020.

All 23 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to stay on hold through 2022.