Thai central bank in no rush to raise rates, governor says

BANGKOK, Oct 8 : Thailand's central bank chief said on Thursday there is no rush to raise interest rates and monetary policy could not address structural issues constraining economic growth.

• The central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.00 per cent in August and its next monetary policy review is on October 28

• Addressing a business forum on Thursday, Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the economy was seen growing about 2.3 per cent this year

• Exports were expected to grow 17 per cent to 18 per cent this year, up from the 14 per cent expansion seen earlier, he added

• Inflation would likely slow to around 2 per cent in 2026, from June's forecast of 2.8 per cent, Vitai said