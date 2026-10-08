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Thai central bank in no rush to raise rates, governor says
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Business

Thai central bank in no rush to raise rates, governor says

Thai central bank in no rush to raise rates, governor says

Bank of Thailand governor Vitai Ratanakorn speaks to members of media during a news conference, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 10, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

08 Oct 2026 03:17PM
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BANGKOK, Oct 8 : Thailand's central bank chief said on Thursday there is no rush to raise interest rates and monetary policy could not address structural issues constraining economic growth. 

• The central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.00 per cent in August and its next monetary policy review is on October 28

• Addressing a business forum on Thursday, Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the economy was seen growing about 2.3 per cent this year

• Exports were expected to grow 17 per cent to 18 per cent this year, up from the 14 per cent expansion seen earlier, he added

• Inflation would likely slow to around 2 per cent in 2026, from June's forecast of 2.8 per cent, Vitai said

Source: Reuters
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