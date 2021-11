BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank is maintaining its forecast for 0.7per cent growth in gross domestic product this year, but the figure could end up being slightly higher, a senior director said on Tuesday.

The impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economy is also likely to only appear next year, senior director Chayawadee Chai-Anant, told a virtual news conference.

