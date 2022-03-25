Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai central bank plans rules on virtual banks, open banking
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai central bank plans rules on virtual banks, open banking

Thai central bank plans rules on virtual banks, open banking

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

25 Mar 2022 03:40PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 03:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank said on Friday it is planning new policy guidelines for the banking sector, including virtual banks and open banking, for later this year.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will publish guidelines for a public hearing on a virtual bank licensing framework and for the sector's engagement in digital businesses by the second quarter of this year, it said in a statement https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2022/Pages/n1565.aspx.

Directions on open banking policy will be announced in the third quarter of 2022, the BOT said.

The new guidelines will reflect previous recommendations from the central bank aimed at repositioning Southeast Asia's financial sector to serve a sustainable digital economy, it said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us