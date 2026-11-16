Thai central bank pushes back against proposed legal changes

BANGKOK, Nov 16 : Thailand's central bank on Monday defended its current governing rules and warned against changes that could undermine the governor's independence, as it responded to criticism from its board chairman over the slow progress of legal reforms.

The Bank of Thailand said its 2025 review found the current Bank of Thailand Act remained appropriate and in line with international standards, with no need for changes.

• It said the BOT board had not approved any amendments to the act, though Chairman Somchai Sajjapongse later pushed for changes

• Among the issues previously raised and studied was whether the governor's performance assessment could be used when seeking grounds for dismissal

• Under the current law, performance assessments and grounds for dismissal are separate

• The BOT said linking performance reviews to grounds for dismissal could undermine the central bank's independence and expose it to pressures from political or interest groups

• "No changes can be made that would undermine the next governor's independence," BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn told a briefing

• On Saturday, Somchai said the board called for a legal review last June, but after 18 months only one section had been proposed

• He said the review should have involved outside agencies, including the Finance Ministry and the Council of State, not just BOT officials

• On Monday, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the government should not interfere with the central bank's operations, but the two sides need to coordinate