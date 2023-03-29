Thai central bank raises key interest rate, trims growth outlook

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a fifth straight meeting on Wednesday (Mar 29), as it attempts to bring inflation back within target while its economic recovery gathers steam against rising global headwinds.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate to 1.75 per cent, as widely expected in a Reuters poll.

The central bank cut its headline inflation forecast for 2023 to 2.9 per cent from 3 per cent, and expected it to return to within target in the middle of this year.

The BOT projected economic growth of 3.6 per cent this year and 3.8 per cent next year, compared with previous forecasts of 3.7 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively.

It said persistently high inflation remained a risk and the baht currency was highly volatile and global economic uncertainty had increased. Thailand's financial systems were resilient, it added.

"The committee thus decided to increase the policy interest rate to normalise the monetary policy stance in a gradual and measured manner toward a level consistent with long-term sustainable growth," the BOT said in a statement.

It said the committee was ready to adjust the size and timing of rate changes should the growth and inflation outlook shift.

With Wednesday's move, the BOT has raised its key rate by a total of 125 basis points since August, less aggressive than many of its regional peers.

Headline inflation had dropped to a 13-month low of 3.79 per cent in February, but was still above the BOT's target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded just 2.6 per cent last year, when its tourism sector had just started to rebound.

The central bank forecast foreign tourist arrivals of 28 million this year and 35 million in 2024, up from previous forecasts of 25.5 million and 34 million, respectively.

In pre-pandemic 2019, Thailand received a record of nearly 40 million visitors who spent 1.91 trillion baht (US$55.77 billion).

The central bank forecast exports, also a key driver of growth, to contract 0.7 per cent this year and to grow 4.3 per cent in 2024. It had previously forecast export growth of 1 per cent in 2023 and 2.6 per cent in 2024.

"The Thai economy should continue to expand, driven mainly by tourism and private consumption," the BOT said.

"Exports of goods are recovering and expected to gain strength in the second half of this year. However, the global economic uncertainty has increased, in part from persistent inflationary pressures and episodes of banking stresses in advanced economies."