Thai central bank ready to adjust monetary tightening pace - chief
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput speaks during his first briefing on the economy and monetary policy after taking office in Bangkok, Thailand October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

29 Sep 2022 12:05PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 12:05PM)
Thailand's central bank is ready to adjust the pace of tightening monetary policy if needed and would be prepared to hold an off-cycle meeting if necessary, the central bank chief said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point at its regular meeting to 1.00 per cent to curb inflation.

The country's core inflation is expected to peak in the fourth quarter, while Thailand's economic recovery remains intact, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters on Thursday.

Sethaput said a weak Thai currency was being driven by a strong dollar and was not "unusually weak", but would be ready to act on excessive moves.

The baht has been trading at 16-year lows against the dollar. It has depreciated 12.4 per cent against the greenback so far this year. Meanwhile, headline inflation was 7.86 per cent in August, a 14-year high, and far above the central bank's target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. The BOT on Wednesday predicted average headline inflation of 6.3 per cent this year and 2.6 per cent next year. The BOT maintained its 2022 economic growth outlook of 3.3 per cent seen in June, and trimmed its 2023 growth forecast to 3.8 per cent from 4.2 per cent for 2023. The economy grew 2.5 per cent from a year earlier in the April-June period. Last year, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded just 1.5 per cent, among the slowest pace in the region.

Source: Reuters

