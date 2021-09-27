Thai central bank ready to introduce measures as needed- governor

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank is ready to introduce and adjust financial measures as needed to help support debtors and businesses amid the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, the governor said on Monday.

The Bank of Thailand will ensure financial conditions remain accommodative to support an economy that could grow less than 1per cent this year, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told an industry conference.

The BOT will review monetary policy and its economic forecasts on Wednesday. Its current economic growth forecast is 0.7per cent this year.

