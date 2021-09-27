Logo
Thai central bank ready to introduce measures as needed- governor
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE SEARCH BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD JUNE 27 FOR ALL IMAGES/File Photo

27 Sep 2021 12:14PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 12:08PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank is ready to introduce and adjust financial measures as needed to help support debtors and businesses amid the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, the governor said on Monday.

The Bank of Thailand will ensure financial conditions remain accommodative to support an economy that could grow less than 1per cent this year, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told an industry conference.

The BOT will review monetary policy and its economic forecasts on Wednesday. Its current economic growth forecast is 0.7per cent this year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

