Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai central bank to relax rules on use of yuan for trade this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai central bank to relax rules on use of yuan for trade this year

Thai central bank to relax rules on use of yuan for trade this year

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo/File Photo

11 May 2023 12:15PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank expects to relax rules on the use of China's yuan for trade this year to help reduce the impact of currency volatility, a deputy central bank governor said on Thursday.

The Bank of Thailand is in talks with the Chinese central bank on how to promote the use of the currency, Mathee Supapongse told reporters.

China is Thailand's major trade partner but payments in local currencies are still few, he said.

There will be no problem with the amount of yuan to be used for trade settlements due to both country's swap line, Mathee added.

The use of yuan should not be a problem for the United States as the Chinese currency will not be able to play the same role as the U.S. dollar in the short term, he said.

Thailand is encouraging the use of local currencies for trade to help exporters reduce any impact of dollar fluctuations against the baht.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.