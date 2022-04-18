Thai central bank relaxes foreign exchange rules

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank on Monday further relaxed foreign exchange regulations, allowing Thai residents to conduct forex transactions with greater flexibility.

The changes https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2022/Pages/n2265.aspx include removing $50 million caps on lending to unaffiliated companies and on purchases abroad of immovable properties. The rules, effective once published in the government's gazette, also allow additional purposes for outward transfers, and remove requirements for prior approval from the central bank.

