Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai central bank relaxes foreign exchange rules
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai central bank relaxes foreign exchange rules

18 Apr 2022 03:36PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 03:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank on Monday further relaxed foreign exchange regulations, allowing Thai residents to conduct forex transactions with greater flexibility.

The changes https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2022/Pages/n2265.aspx include removing $50 million caps on lending to unaffiliated companies and on purchases abroad of immovable properties. The rules, effective once published in the government's gazette, also allow additional purposes for outward transfers, and remove requirements for prior approval from the central bank.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us