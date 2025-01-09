Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai central bank seen cutting key rate by 50 bps in 2025, bond market group says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai central bank seen cutting key rate by 50 bps in 2025, bond market group says

Thai central bank seen cutting key rate by 50 bps in 2025, bond market group says

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

09 Jan 2025 11:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK () - Thailand's central bank is expected to cut rates twice, totalling 50 basis points this year starting in the second quarter this year, the Bond Market Association said on Thursday.

Thai corporate bond issuance this year was seen at 850 billion baht to 900 billion baht ($24.55 billion to $25.99 billion), the group said, and that corporate bond issuance was down 10 per cent in 2024.

Last month, the central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 2.25 per cent, after a surprise cut in the previous review in October. The next rate review is on Feb. 26.

($1 = 34.6300 baht)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement