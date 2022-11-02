Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai central bank sees GDP growth of 3.3% in 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai central bank sees GDP growth of 3.3% in 2022

Thai central bank sees GDP growth of 3.3% in 2022

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, August 5, 2016. Picture taken August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

02 Nov 2022 10:37AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 11:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank expects the country's economy to grow 3.3 per cent this year, its deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday, supported by consumption and the return of tourists.

Mathee Supapongse also told a business seminar that the economy should expand 3.8 per cent next year. Both estimates are unchanged from earlier forecasts.

Tourism is a key driver of the Thai economy and brought in 1.91 trillion baht ($50.81 billion) in 2019 when the country saw 40 million arrivals.

"We expect 21 million tourists next year," Mathee said, adding that monetary policy would be accommodative to the recovery.

The weakening baht currency had not had a significant impact on the economy, he said, adding that a current account surplus would support baht stability.

The central bank earlier this week ended policies that were introduced to reduce the impact of the pandemic including measures that supported the real estate sector and corporate bond liquidity.

($1 = 37.5900 baht)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.