Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai central bank sees lower H1 economic growth due to Omicron outbreak
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai central bank sees lower H1 economic growth due to Omicron outbreak

Thai central bank sees lower H1 economic growth due to Omicron outbreak

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

10 Jan 2022 11:44AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 11:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank said on Monday the country's economy could see lower growth in the first half of 2022 than a base case scenario due to uncertainties caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Thailand is expected to bring its Omicron outbreak under control within the first quarter of the year and see an economic impact only in the first half of the year," the Bank of Thailand said in a statement at an analysts' meeting.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us