Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai central bank to test retail digital currency for public next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai central bank to test retail digital currency for public next year

Thai central bank to test retail digital currency for public next year

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

19 Aug 2021 03:24PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 03:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's central bank plans to test its retail digital currency for the public in the second quarter of 2022 as an alternative payment option, an assistant governor said on Thursday.

The retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) will not affect monetary policy or money supply in the system, Vachira Arromdee told a news conference.

The pilot project https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2021/Pages/n6064.aspx will evaluate the use of the CBDC in cash-like activities within a limited scale, such as accepting, converting, or paying for goods and services, she said.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) predicts demand for the CBDC will gradually increase and that it could become an alternative payment option, partially substituting cash and e-money, it said in a statement.

The BOT will assess results and risks from the test to ensure that the CBDC is beneficial to all and does not undermine economic and financial stability in the future, it said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us