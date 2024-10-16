Logo
Thai central bank unexpectedly cuts key rate by 25 bps
Business

Thai central bank unexpectedly cuts key rate by 25 bps

Thai central bank unexpectedly cuts key rate by 25 bps

A bank employee gathers Thai baht notes at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

16 Oct 2024 03:11PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2024 03:25PM)
BANGKOK :Thailand's central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate at a policy review on Wednesday, a move long called for by the government as needed to revive a sluggish economy with inflation below target.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s monetary policy committee voted 5 to 2 to reduce the one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 per cent, after the rate had been a decade-high of 2.50 per cent since September 2023.

Only four of 28 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted a quarter-point cut this week. Twenty-four economists had expected no policy change.

The previous change in policy was a 25 basis point rate rise in September last year.

The BOT raised its 2024 economic growth forecast to 2.7 per cent from 2.6 per cent seen earlier, and predicted 2.9 per cent growth in 2025, down from the 3.0 per cent previously projected.

The World Bank has forecast the economy will grow 2.4 per cent this year and 3.0 per cent next year.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has lagged regional peers as it faces high household debt and borrowing costs as well as weak exports.

The BOT cut its forecast for 2024 headline inflation to 0.5 per cent from 0.6 per cent, which is below the target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Source: Reuters

