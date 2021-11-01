Logo
Thai chamber of commerce sees 600,000 foreign tourists in Nov-Dec
First group of foreign tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during the first day of the country's reopening campaign, part of the government's plan to jump start the pandemic-hit tourism sector in Bangkok, Thailand November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Foreign tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during the first day of the country's reopening campaign, part of the government's plan to jump-start the pandemic-hit tourism sector in Bangkok, Thailand November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Foreign tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during the first day of the country's reopening campaign, part of the government's plan to jump-start the pandemic-hit tourism sector in Bangkok, Thailand November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Foreign tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during the first day of the country's reopening campaign, part of the government's plan to jump-start the pandemic-hit tourism sector in Bangkok, Thailand November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Foreign tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during the first day of the country's reopening campaign, part of the government's plan to jump-start the pandemic-hit tourism sector in Bangkok, Thailand November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
01 Nov 2021 05:24PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 05:22PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand is expected to receive 300,000 foreign tourists each month for the rest of the year, its chamber of commerce said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country welcomed the first vaccinated visitors without quarantine requirements.

The reopening from Monday will help towards recovery of the tourism-dependent economy, the Thai Chamber of Commerce said in a statement, adding January-September foreign visitors were less than 100,000.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

