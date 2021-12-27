Logo
Business

Thai commerce minister sees exports in 2022 to grow 3per cent-4per cent
Business

FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok's port amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

27 Dec 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 03:34PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand expects exports in 2022 to grow by around 3per cent to 4per cent, the Southeast Asian country's commerce minister told a news conference on Monday.

Export growth has helped support Thailand's pandemic-hit economy, which relied heavily on foreign tourism.

"Supporting factors include the fact that global and partner economies were growing," commerce minister Jurin Laksanawisit said, adding that exports for 2021 were expected to grow by 16per cent.

Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, increased 24.7per cent in November from a year earlier, beating a forecast for a rise of 18.0per cent in a Reuters poll, and against October's 17.4per cent rise.

The baht next year should trade around 32 to 33 baht to the dollar, he said, from current levels of 33.5 baht.

(US$1 = 33.5100 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by James Pearson)

Source: Reuters

