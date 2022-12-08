Thai consumer confidence at 20-month high in November

BANGKOK : Thai consumer confidence rose for a sixth straight month in November, reaching a 20-month high, boosted by improved economic activity and higher foreign tourist arrivals, but high costs of living remain a worry, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 47.9 in November from 46.1 in October.

A steady rise in all confidence indices showed that consumers were more confident that Southeast Asia's second-largest economy had started to recover, it said.

The economy is expected to grow 3.2 per cent to 3.3 per cent this year, and 3.5 per cent to 4.0 per cent next year, university president Thanavath Phonvichai told a briefing.

"Spending during the new year should be close to normal, at about 100 billion baht ($2.88 billion)," he said.

The economy will continue to be driven by the vital tourism sector, which should see 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and at least 20-22 million next year, he said.

In pre-pandemic 2019, there were nearly 40 million foreign tourists who spent 1.91 trillion baht.

Thailand's election by May next year is expected to see at least 40 billion baht in spending, adding to economic growth of 0.2 to 0.3 per centage point, Thanavath said.

($1 = 34.77 baht)