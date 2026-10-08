Logo
Logo

Business

Thai consumer confidence drops in September, survey shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Thai consumer confidence drops in September, survey shows

Thai consumer confidence drops in September, survey shows

Vendors at a fresh market in Bangkok, Thailand, April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

08 Oct 2026 12:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK, Oct 8 : Thailand's consumer confidence index dropped for the first time in four months in September, hurt by flooding, a slow economic recovery and high living costs, a survey showed on Thursday.

• The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 52.1 in September from 53.2 in August, it said.

• Late last month, Bangkok's governor declared the capital a disaster-affected zone after nearly 300 mm (12 inches) of rain swamped the city in just three days, as much as it typically receives in the whole of September.

• Economic damage from the floods is estimated at 22 billion baht to 30 billion baht ($655 million to $893 million), and could remain within that range if conditions start to improve next week, Thanavath Phonvichai, the university's president, told a briefing.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Global tensions also weighed on confidence in the economy, the university said.

• Sentiment could improve later this year if flood risks ease, oil prices fall, tourism picks up and government stimulus measures gain traction, the university said.

• The economy is expected to grow by 2.2 per cent to 2.5 per cent this year, Thanavath said.

• Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.4 per cent last year, lagging peers.

• ($1 = 33.61 baht)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement