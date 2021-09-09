Logo
Thai consumer confidence at record low in August on virus curbs
FILE PHOTO: People visit shopping center to celebrate New Year Eve during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

09 Sep 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 11:30AM)
BANGKOK : Thai consumer confidence dropped to a record low in August, hurt by stricter measures to contain the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak and an economic slowdown, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 39.6 in August from 40.9 in July.

However, consumers hoped the economy would recover in future after the restrictions have been eased from this month, the university said in a statement

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

