Thai consumer confidence at record low in August on virus curbs

BANGKOK : Thai consumer confidence dropped to a record low in August, hurt by stricter measures to contain the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak and an economic slowdown, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 39.6 in August from 40.9 in July.

However, consumers hoped the economy would recover in future after the restrictions have been eased from this month, the university said in a statement

