BANGKOK : Thai consumer confidence picked up in September thanks to easing of tougher coronavirus restrictions to support economic activity, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 41.4 in September from a record low of 39.6 in August, the university said in a statement.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)