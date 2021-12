BANGKOK : Thailand recorded a current account surplus of US$0.3 billion in November after a deficit of US$1.1 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Thursday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 23.7per cent in November from a year earlier, with imports up 13.5per cent year-on-year and a trade surplus of US$4.2 billion.

