BANGKOK : Domestic car sales in Thailand declined 11.62per cent in July from a year earlier to 52,442 vehicles, the lowest level in seven months, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.

Sales were hurt by COVID-19 lockdown measures, tighter auto loans and delayed production of some car models, the FTI said.

In June, sales rose 15.07per cent year-on-year.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Ed Davies)