BANGKOK : Domestic car sales in Thailand declined 13per cent in October from a year earlier to 64,462 vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said in a statement on Thursday.

The fall was smaller than September's 19.1per cent drop, helped by government stimulus measures.

