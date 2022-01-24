Thai domestic car sales drop 4.2per cent in 2021, seen higher this year

BANGKOK : Domestic car sales in Thailand fell 17.2per cent in December from a year earlier and dropped 4.2per cent in the whole of 2021, due to coronavirus outbreaks and a shortage of microchips, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Monday.

Car sales totalled 86,145 units in December and 759,119 vehicles in all 2021, slightly above target, the FTI said.

In 2022, the FTI still forecasts car sales at 800,000 to 850,000 vehicles, or a rise of 5.4per cent to 12per cent, supported by easing of travel curbs and economic recovery, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division, told a briefing.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi.

The industry accounts for about 10per cent of Thailand's gross domestic product and its manufacturing jobs.

Car exports, however, jumped about 48per cent in December from a year earlier and rose 30.4per cent in the whole of 2021, the FTI said. It predicts car exports to rise by 4.3per cent to 1 million vehicles in 2022.

