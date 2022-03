BANGKOK : Domestic car sales in Thailand rose 26.34per cent in February from a year earlier to 74,489 units, helped by an easing of coronavirus curbs, government support and vehicle imports, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Wednesday.

That compared with January's 25.81per cent year-on-year increase.

