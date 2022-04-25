Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai domestic car sales rise in March, as car exports fall
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai domestic car sales rise in March, as car exports fall

25 Apr 2022 02:23PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 02:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Domestic car sales in Thailand in March rose 9.1 per cent from a year earlier to 87,245 units, helped by improved economic activity following an easing of coronavirus curbs and relief measures, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Monday.

Higher-than-expected bookings during a motor show held in Bangkok between late March and early April were also a boost, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division, told a news conference.

In the first quarter of 2022, car sales jumped 19.1 per cent from a year earlier to 231,189 vehicles, he said.

"Given a very strong first quarter, there is a high chance that car sales will reach 900,000 units this year, exceeding our target," he said.

Earlier, the FTI forecast domestic car sales of 800,000 to 850,000 vehicles and exports of 950,000 to 1 million cars.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi.

The industry accounts for about 10 per cent of Thailand's gross domestic product and its manufacturing jobs.

However, exports of cars dropped by 10.2 per cent year-on-year to 93,840 vehicles in March and fell by 5.8 per cent to 243,124 units in the January-March period, due partly to a shortage of microchips for some car models, Surapong said.

In February, domestic car sales rose 26.3 per cent year-on-year to 74,489 cars, while auto shipments dipped 0.02 per cent to 79,451.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us