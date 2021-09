BANGKOK : Domestic car sales in Thailand fell 38.8per cent in August from a year earlier to 42,176 vehicles, the Federation of ThaiIndustries (FTI) said in a statement on Thursday.

In July, sales dropped 11.62per cent year-on-year. Thailand imposed stricter measures to contain its most severe coronavirus outbreak in July and August, slowing domestic activity.

