Thai economic growth to continue despite higher inflation
Thai economic growth to continue despite higher inflation

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

18 Apr 2022 11:12AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 11:12AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's economy will continue to expand in 2022 and 2023, driven by a recovery in domestic demand and tourism, despite rising inflation, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank will continue to focus on supporting the economy, with a clear recovery expected in the second half of this year. Economic growth is forecast at 3.2per cent this year and 4.4per cent next year, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement https://www.bot.or.th/Thai/MonetaryPolicy/MonetPolicyComittee/MPR/DocLib/AnalystMeeting_110422.pdf for an analysts' meeting.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Source: Reuters

