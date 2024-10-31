Logo
Thai economy expected to grow 3% next year, finance ministry says
Tourists visit Wat Arun temple in Bangkok, Thailand January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/ File photo

31 Oct 2024 11:09AM
BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3 per cent in 2025, supported by private consumption, exports, investment and tourism, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is seen growing 2.7 per cent this year, said the ministry, maintaining a previous forecast.

Growth was 1.9 per cent last year, lagging regional peers.

Thailand expects 36 million foreign tourist arrivals this year and 39 million foreign tourists in 2025, the ministry said.

Exports this year were seen growing 2.9 per cent, stronger than a previous forecast of 2.7 per cent. Exports in 2025 are expected to grow 3.1 per cent, the ministry said.

Source: Reuters

