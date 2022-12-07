Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai economy firmly on recovery path despite risks - Finance Minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai economy firmly on recovery path despite risks - Finance Minister

Thai economy firmly on recovery path despite risks - Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

07 Dec 2022 01:44PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 01:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy remains firmly on the path to recovery despite global uncertainty, and further interest rate hikes will be gradual to ensure that recovery continues, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is stable, with relatively low interest rates, sufficient liquidity and strong fiscal and financial positions, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business forum.

"The Thai economy has proved once again that it is highly resilient and can weather the storms," he said, adding that annual third-quarter growth of 4.5 per cent was the fastest pace in more than a year.

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.4 per cent this year and 3.8 per cent next year, with the tourism sector a key driver, Arkhom said, citing the ministry's forecasts.

However, he said late last month that the economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8 per cent next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should be achieved.

Thailand's economic recovery has lagged that of other Southeast Asian countries, with its crucial tourism sector only starting to rebound this year.

The economy grew 1.5 per cent last year, among the slowest pace in the region.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.