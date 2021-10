BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow by more than 1per cent this year, helped by improved exports and government measures as well as a gradual recovery in tourism, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government also plans to introduce additional economic measures, finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.

