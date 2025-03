BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is seen growing slightly more than 2.5 per cent this year, minutes of the Bank of Thailand's February 26 monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the BOT's monetary policy committee voted 6-1 to cut the one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 2.00 per cent.

The committee said growth could be lower than previously anticipated, with higher risks going forward, the minutes said.

The central bank's next rate review is on April 30.