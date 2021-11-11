Thai economy improving after reopening to tourists - central bank

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is improving after the country reopened to more vaccinated foreign visitors from this month, a central bank official said on Thursday.

The central bank's regional activity tracker showed better tourism, spending and jobs, Senior Director Chitkasem Pornprapunt told a briefing, adding that the tracker report https://www.bot.or.th/Thai/PressandSpeeches/Press/2021/Pages/n8164.aspx would be released on Monday.

