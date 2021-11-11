Logo
Thai economy improving after reopening to tourists - central bank
FILE PHOTO: People enjoy Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi province, Thailand, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

11 Nov 2021 01:29PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 01:27PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is improving after the country reopened to more vaccinated foreign visitors from this month, a central bank official said on Thursday.

The central bank's regional activity tracker showed better tourism, spending and jobs, Senior Director Chitkasem Pornprapunt told a briefing, adding that the tracker report https://www.bot.or.th/Thai/PressandSpeeches/Press/2021/Pages/n8164.aspx would be released on Monday.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

