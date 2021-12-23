Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai economy to perform better next year despite Omicron -Finance Minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai economy to perform better next year despite Omicron -Finance Minister

Thai economy to perform better next year despite Omicron -Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok's port amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. Picture taken June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

23 Dec 2021 10:34AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 10:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is likely to perform better next year, despite uncertainty over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The country's vital tourism sector, in particular, should be recovering after a reopening, and the improved global economy will also support Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a Money Expo. He has forecast economic growth of 4per cent in 2022.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us