Thai economy to perform better next year despite Omicron -Finance Minister

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is likely to perform better next year, despite uncertainty over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The country's vital tourism sector, in particular, should be recovering after a reopening, and the improved global economy will also support Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a Money Expo. He has forecast economic growth of 4per cent in 2022.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)