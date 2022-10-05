Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Thai economy seen up 3.0 to 3.5% this year - Finance Minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Thai economy seen up 3.0 to 3.5% this year - Finance Minister

Thai economy seen up 3.0 to 3.5% this year - Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at a garment factory in Bangkok, Thailand, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

05 Oct 2022 03:06PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 03:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is still expected to grow 3.0 to 3.5 per cent this year, while a weak baht is helping exports, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

But supply chains problems, such as in the automobile and electronics sectors, are also affecting exports Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

His growth projection was matched by a leading joint business group and compared with 3.3 per cent growth predicted by the central bank.

Headline inflation in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy was less than expected in September, decelerating from the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, but above-target consumer prices reinforced expectations of a further interest rate hike from the central bank in November.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.