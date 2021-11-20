Thai economy seen growing 3.5per cent-4.5per cent next year - finance minister

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow between 3.5per cent to 4.5per cent next year driven by increased exports and a recovery in the country's vital tourism sector, its finance minister said on Saturday.

This year's growth is expected at 1.0per cent to 1.2per cent and monetary policy must support fiscal policy in helping the economic recovery which remains very fragile, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Michael Perry)