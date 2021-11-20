Logo
Thai economy seen growing 3.5per cent-4.5per cent next year - finance minister
FILE PHOTO: Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith reacts during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

20 Nov 2021 12:44PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 12:40PM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow between 3.5per cent to 4.5per cent next year driven by increased exports and a recovery in the country's vital tourism sector, its finance minister said on Saturday.

This year's growth is expected at 1.0per cent to 1.2per cent and monetary policy must support fiscal policy in helping the economic recovery which remains very fragile, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

