Thai economy seen growing 3per cent to 4per cent this year - deputy PM
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

23 Feb 2022 10:33AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:33AM)
BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3per cent to 4per cent this year, helped by increased investment and a reopening to foreign tourists, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on Wednesday.

The government will continue to cap energy prices to maintain the country's competitiveness, he told a business seminar. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 1.6per cent last year, among the slowest growth rates in the region.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

