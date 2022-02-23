Thai economy seen growing 3per cent to 4per cent this year - deputy PM

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3per cent to 4per cent this year, helped by increased investment and a reopening to foreign tourists, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on Wednesday.

The government will continue to cap energy prices to maintain the country's competitiveness, he told a business seminar. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 1.6per cent last year, among the slowest growth rates in the region.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)