Thai economy seen growing 4per cent next year - Finance Minister

BANGKOK : Thailand's economy is expected to expand 4per cent in 2022 after only 1per cent growth predicted for this year, helped by domestic consumption and exports, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Public spending will remain a key driver of growth next year, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference. The ministry planned to sell 30 billion baht (US$891 million) of government savings bonds in January, he added.

(US$1 = 33.6700 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)